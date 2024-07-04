Fuchs (FRA:FPE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Fuchs SE (FRA:FPE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €33.05 ($35.54) and last traded at €33.25 ($35.75). 17,114 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.30 ($35.81).
Fuchs Trading Down 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.95.
Fuchs Company Profile
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
