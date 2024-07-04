Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Shares Down 6.1%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Furukawa Electric Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

