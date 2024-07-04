Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GANX
Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.