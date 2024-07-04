Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

