Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0215

Gala (GALA) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $777.84 million and approximately $143.32 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,133,347,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,249,176,264 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

