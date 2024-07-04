GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 565 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 565 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $13,237.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95.

On Monday, May 6th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 214 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $3,105.14.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65.

GameStop Trading Up 1.6 %

GME stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.91 and a beta of -0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

