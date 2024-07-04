Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Gauzy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAUZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. Gauzy has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $17.10.
About Gauzy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gauzy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.