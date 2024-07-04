Gearbox Protocol Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $7.06 million and $779,382.79 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01022064 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $741,499.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

