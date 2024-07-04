Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 236,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,761. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

