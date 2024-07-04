Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Gentex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 842,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,716. Gentex has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 46.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 230,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gentex by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

