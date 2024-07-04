GenTrust LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

GenTrust LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.96. 319,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.