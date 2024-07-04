GenTrust LLC Purchases 235 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

PNC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.05. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.