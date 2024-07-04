GenTrust LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GenTrust LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.58. The stock had a trading volume of 467,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,325. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

