GenTrust LLC Sells 244,890 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $50,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 837,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.