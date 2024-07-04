GenTrust LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,209 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,144 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,878 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,330,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 686,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 2,089,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,162. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

