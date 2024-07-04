GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $1,172,300.16 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,172,300.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GitLab by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
