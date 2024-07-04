Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
Global Beta Smart Income ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.
