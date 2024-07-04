Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 5th. Analysts expect Global Tech Industries Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,605. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.
About Global Tech Industries Group
