Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 5th. Analysts expect Global Tech Industries Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,605. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

