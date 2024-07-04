GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $223.96

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.96 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 215.63 ($2.73). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.73), with a volume of 514,755 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,425.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

