GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.