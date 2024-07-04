Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11.
