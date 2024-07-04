Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPIQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 24,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.4197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $700,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.