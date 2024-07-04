Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GPIQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 24,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.4197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.