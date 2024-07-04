Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Increased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.0% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 39,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.76. 262,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,502. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.