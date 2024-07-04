Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $285.55

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.55 ($3.61) and traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.23). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 14,821 shares changing hands.

Good Energy Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The company has a market capitalization of £48.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,605.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Good Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Insider Activity at Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £11,712 ($14,814.07). 50.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

