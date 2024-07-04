GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 35.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 35.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,488,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 1,257,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

