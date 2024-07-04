GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. 57,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
GreenPower Motor Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
