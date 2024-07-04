Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 138,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 135,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

