Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $7.85. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 106 shares.

Gyrodyne Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GYRO. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,788 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gyrodyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.