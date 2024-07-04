Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.48

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.48 and traded as low as $20.01. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 1,255 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 253.33%.

In related news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,094.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $105,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $402,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $476,855 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

