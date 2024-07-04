HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $326.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.07. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,221,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

