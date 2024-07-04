Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0606

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $85.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00040489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,142,520 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,687.58887 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07085879 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $67,195,233.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

