Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 111 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

BA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.31. 2,764,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.92. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

