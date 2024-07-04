Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $179,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $222.50. 648,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.39. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

