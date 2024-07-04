Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp makes up approximately 4.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 74,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $543.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Horizon Bancorp

About Horizon Bancorp

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.