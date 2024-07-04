Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. 1,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.