Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 49,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,284.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,305,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,043,000 after buying an additional 2,236,920 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 801.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

