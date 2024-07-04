ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.76

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.76 and traded as high as $28.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 5,920,953 shares changing hands.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.