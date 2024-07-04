ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.76

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.76 and traded as high as $28.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 5,920,953 shares changing hands.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICICI Bank
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.