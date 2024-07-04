IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives $96.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,700,000 after purchasing an additional 546,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,477,000 after buying an additional 273,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,962,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 828,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.