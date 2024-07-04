Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.62.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

