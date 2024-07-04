Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Immersion’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

