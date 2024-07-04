Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.03% from the company’s previous close.
INE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
