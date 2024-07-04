InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

TSE:IPO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.25 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InPlay Oil

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.