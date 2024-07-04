Insider Buying: Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Purchases 4,400 Shares of Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$32,340.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag bought 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag acquired 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,256.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

Goldmoney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of XAU stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.63. 1,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.71. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.01.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

