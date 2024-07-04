Insider Buying: Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider Purchases A$36,000.00 in Stock

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Free Report) insider John Tarrant acquired 1,500,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($24,000.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15.
