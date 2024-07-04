Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,999,999.25 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

