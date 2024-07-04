Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $1,745,482.70 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,745,482.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $816,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.