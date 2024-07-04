Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CAO Sells 494 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Erin Mannix sold 444 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $21,582.84.

On Thursday, June 20th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $21,202.48.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

