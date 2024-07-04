Insider Selling: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Sells 207,325 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $342,086.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glatfelter Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE GLT opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.26 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 80.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

