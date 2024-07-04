Insight Folios Inc Acquires 1,640 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 766,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

