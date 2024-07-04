Insight Folios Inc Acquires 4,832 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,496,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,257,000 after acquiring an additional 493,235 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.70. 3,164,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

