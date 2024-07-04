Insight Folios Inc Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,074,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 273.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 766,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,635,000 after purchasing an additional 561,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $318,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

